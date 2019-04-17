Man, 22, studying to be engineer fatally shot in Skokie

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5254375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was shot and killed in north suburban Skokie Monday night, authorities said.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in north suburban Skokie Monday night, authorities said.Skokie police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 4700-block of Main Street at 8:46 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and located a man with gunshot wounds.The man was transported to a hospital for treatment and later died. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Edward James."They took my baby away," said Marina Gordon, James' mother. "I just want justice to be served. That's all I want."Police said they believe James was targeted. A security camera on a nearby business captured two cars pulling up to a building. There is a commotion and then two people are seen running through a parking lot into an alley after the shooting. Moments later, police swarmed the area.James' family said he was pulling up to his house after work. They were all inside.His family said Edward would have turned 23 in a few weeks. He was going to East-West University studying electrical engineering, and was a year away from graduation. They moved to Skokie to get away from the violence in Chicago, and planned to leave Illinois for the same reason."We had plans to move to Florida in the summer," said Greg Gordon, victim's brother. "No more of this.""We're killing our futures, our doctors, our lawyers, engineers. And we're killing our futures," Marina Gordon said.Friends and family remembered him through tears at a vigil Tuesday night."He taught me from right or wrong. He helped me become a better person, and I hate to see that now he's gone," said Maryan Khanna, friend.He leaves behind five siblings and many loved ones that can't believe he's gone. Those who knew him said they can't imagine why anyone would target him.The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and police said they believe it is an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the general public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900 or the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at 847/933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is available 24-hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 847411.