Man, 42, killed in Rogers Park shooting ID'd

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in the Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 11:13 p.m. in the 1600-block of West Howard Street, which is within a block of the Red Line's Howard station, police said.The victim was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the back, police said. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The victim was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as John WilliamsArea North detectives are investigating.