Man, 45, killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Northwest Side identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side in the Hermosa neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said 45-year-old Felix Martinez was crossing Cicero Avenue at 3:13 a.m. when someone driving a maroon Nissan hit him and drove away.

He was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His relatives lit candles at the scene of the crash on Sunday.

"It's painful for all the family, because he has six kids. His kids are in Mexico," said Thonatcim Escareno, the victim's niece.

The driver of the Nissan fled in an unknown direction and is not in custody, police said.

Police are searching for the driver as CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit investigates.
