Man, 82, recovering after being shot by police in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An 82-year-old man has undergone surgery after being shot by police in Gary Sunday night.Gary police said they responded to an apartment complex in the 2400-block of Roosevelt Street at about 5:02 p.m. after reports of a man with a gun.Melvin Bouler was visiting Adnajay Okoe's mother when he was shot. While they are not related by blood, Okoe says Bouler took care of her and her mother since she was a child and she refers to him as her grandfather.Okoe said Bouler was at the condo complex when he got into a verbal argument with her mother's boyfriend.At some point, the boyfriend called police. But by the time they arrived, Okoe said the situation had been defused and Bouler was in his car getting ready to go home.Police said they encountered a man armed with a gun. Okoe disagrees, saying Bouler has a gun permit and would not pull it on police."My granddaddy is old. He can't hear out of one of his ears. He's 80 years old," Okoe said. "If you're going to be talking to my granddaddy you need to explain stuff to him. I have to repeat stuff three or four times so it's not like he was being defiant and going against what the police were saying. That wasn't the case at all."Bouler's car was riddled with bullets. Neighbors said Bouler was sitting at the driver's seat when cops approached him.Gary police said, "they were responding to a call of a man with a gun who refused to follow instructions before they opened fire."Okoe said they are not getting any help from law enforcement or Methodist Hospital, where he had surgery, and they are extremely emotional."My momma is emotional," Okoe said. "She is going through it. She is going through it."The Lake County Sheriff's Department in Indiana will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, Gary police said.