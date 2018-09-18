91-year-old man attacked in Chinatown; charges pending against suspect

A 91-year-old man was attacked Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, police said.

By and Rob Elgas
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 91-year-old man was attacked Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, police said. He has been identified as Yen Wong.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. near 24th and Wentworth near the neighborhood's busy business district. Wong was walking home after lunch with his son when he was jumped. Police said the suspect struck him in the head with a closed fist.

The suspect was then chased down by some well-trained good Samaritans.

The attacker was nabbed by Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Eddie Garcia, who was driving through the area, and an off-duty Chicago police sergeant. Garcia was flagged down by several women who witnessed the beating.

The men caught the attacker a few blocks away at 26th and Wentworth.

"It always feels good to do to my job, a good job," Garcia said.

Dazed but alive, 91-year-old Yen Wong was surrounded by family Tuesday night at Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in good condition.

Yen Wong is well known in Chinatown. The 91-year old always walks with a cane and his family runs a business here. They are hopeful Wong will recover from the attack.

Police said charges are expected. The motive remains unclear.
