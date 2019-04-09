Man, 50, charged after allegedly using stun gun on realtor during Tinley Park open house

A man is facing charges after allegedly using a stun gun on a local realtor during an open house in southwest suburban Tinley Park.Stanley Keller, 50, of Hazle Crest was charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and attempted aggravated criminal assault.Police said Stanley Keller was the first and only person to show up at the open house Sunday. The realtor said Keller asked to see the basement and that's when she was hit with the stun gun."She was going to re-enter the house through the garage and when she backed up for a second she felt a vibration in her back," said Tinley Park Police Chief Matthew Walsh.The two of them struggled before the realtor escaped and called for help. Officers showed up and arrested Keller."He said he was at the open house and that the realtor backed into him and he had a stun gun," Walsh said."There was an unsoiled, unused condom that fell out of his pant leg. I believe that's why the State's Attorney approved the charges, because although it (the sexual assault) didn't actually occur, the attempt would have been made had the stun gun worked effectively."The realtor has not been identified, but her colleagues at Caldwell Banker are speaking out, promising changes at their offices as a result of the attempted attack."For open houses especially, we won't be doing anything by ourselves; there will always be at least two agents," said Laura Oremus, who manages the company's Lockport office. "We can always have a loan officer come with us. We will also be doing self-defense classes."Jessica Bohm, who manages Caldwell Banker's Naperville office and is a friend of the victim, said she's going well."She's doing good, as good as can be expected, Bohm said. "We're just glad that she was smart-thinking and quick and strong and we're very happy she's ok."Keller's bond has been set at $1 million and his next court date is April 15.