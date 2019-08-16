Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car in Houston: police

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are investigating a bizarre and heartbreaking story in southwest Houston involving a 12-year-old girl behind the wheel of a car.

A man lost his life when police said the girl hit him with the vehicle. The man's dog, who he was walking, was also killed, KTRK reported.

SkyEye was over 6061 Beverly Hill Street at Fountain View around 4 p.m. Thursday just after the crash.

Many questions remain as police continue to piece together what happened.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the man was seen walking his dogs often. No one knows how or why the young girl was behind the wheel.

Witnesses also said they even saw officers giving the 12-year-old a field sobriety test.

"They did her like she was drunk," one woman said. "We were wondering why they would do that test on her if she's just like a teenager, she's not supposed to be drunk or anything."

"That's the big question," a neighbor said. "I mean, for me, I would never allow my children behind the wheel of the car, especially not at that age. Very tragic for the gentleman and his dog to be hit and killed."

Neighbors said the young girl is back home with her family.

Houston police said this is an active investigation; no other information was immediately available.

