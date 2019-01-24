Man armed with gun shot by officer in Naperville, police say

A man who police said was armed with a gun was shot by an officer in west suburban Naperville Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at about 10:30 p.m. in a strip mall parking lot in the 1200-block of West Ogden Avenue.

Police said they approached the 27-year-old man who was holding a gun. When police said he pointed the weapon at officers, they fired, wounding the man.

The man was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

A firearm was recovered from the scene. The DuPage Major Crimes Task Force and State's Attorney's office were notified of the shooting.
