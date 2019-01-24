Man armed with gun shot by officer in Naperville, police say

A man who police said was armed with a gun was shot by an officer in west suburban Naperville Wednesday night.Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at about 10:30 p.m. in a strip mall parking lot in the 1200-block of West Ogden Avenue.Police said they approached the 27-year-old man who was holding a gun. When police said he pointed the weapon at officers, they fired, wounding the man.The man was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.A firearm was recovered from the scene. The DuPage Major Crimes Task Force and State's Attorney's office were notified of the shooting.