Man arrested for beating 2 people aboard CTA bus in Portage Park: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested for beating two people aboard a CTA bus in the Portage Park neighborhood.A 55-year-old woman was on the bus in the 5500 block of West Irving Park Road shortly after noon on June 18 when a 56-year-old man on the bus began yelling at her, police said. He then battered the woman.A 46-year-old man on the bus tried to intervene and also got beaten, police said. The offender then fled the bus.The man was later located by police and taken into custody.Authorities did not provide any identifying information about either victim or the suspect. It is also unclear if the suspect knew the victims or what started the argument.