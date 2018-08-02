Man punched in head, part of ear bitten off in front of School of the Art Institute

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man bit off part of another man's ear during an attack in front of the School of the Art Institute on Thursday morning, according to Chicago police.

Around 6:45 a.m., a 51-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 100-block of South Michigan Avenue, pulling out his ID, when a man he didn't know walked up to him and asked if he had a light.

When the victim said he didn't, police said the suspect punched him in the back of the head and bit off part of his left ear. The suspect ran away, heading south on Michigan.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Police released a description of the suspect: black man in his 50s with salt and pepper hair, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighs around 140 pounds. He was wearing a big brown coat, a brown shirt and brown pants at the time.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
