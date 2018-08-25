Man attacked with his own crutch in Wicker Park

Chicago police said a man was attacked and beaten with his own crutch in the Wicker Park neighborhood Friday morning.The 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were walking across a parking lot at about 2:15 a.m. in the 2200-block of West Division Street when a dark-colored SUV drove past, police said.After a verbal altercation in which the driver of the vehicle said the man scraped his car with his crutches, the driver and two others got out of the SUV and began striking the man, police said.The man fell to the ground and the woman shielded him to protect him. One of the attackers then grabbed a crutch and began striking both victims, police said. The attackers then entered the SUV and fled the scene.The man sustained multiple bruises on the back and head and the woman sustained bruises on the body, police said.