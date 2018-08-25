Man attacked with his own crutch in Wicker Park

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a man was attacked and beaten with his own crutch in the Wicker Park neighborhood Friday morning.

The 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were walking across a parking lot at about 2:15 a.m. in the 2200-block of West Division Street when a dark-colored SUV drove past, police said.

After a verbal altercation in which the driver of the vehicle said the man scraped his car with his crutches, the driver and two others got out of the SUV and began striking the man, police said.

The man fell to the ground and the woman shielded him to protect him. One of the attackers then grabbed a crutch and began striking both victims, police said. The attackers then entered the SUV and fled the scene.

The man sustained multiple bruises on the back and head and the woman sustained bruises on the body, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackassaultchicago crimebeatingWicker ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Posen
Fourth teenager charged with murder in West Chicago homicide
Popular YouTuber 'McSkillet' killed in wrong-way crash
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Avalon Park
7 arrested during rally at UNC near site of toppled Confederate monument
CPS teaching assistant charged with sexually assaulting student
Woman sitting in car killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Show More
The stories behind the Cubs' top Players Weekend nicknames
Gov. Rauner vetoes legislation barring tobacco sales to those under 21
Tropical Storm Lane dumps more rain on Hawaii
Lane closures for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project begin Sunday night
More News