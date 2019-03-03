Man beaten in apparent road rage incident in Plano

Charlie Crump was beaten and left unconscious on the road in Plano in an apparent road rage incident.

PLANO, Ill. (WLS) --
A man was severely beaten and left unconscious on a Kendall County road during an apparent road rage incident.

The victim, identified as Charlie Crump, was in intensive care on Sunday. Police continued to look for the two men who attacked him.

"Every bone in his face was crushed," said his wife Angela Crump.

At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Crump was driving to work when he was involved in a traffic dispute on Route 34 in Plano, located southwest of Joliet, his wife said.

He got out of his vehicle. One of the men held him while the other beat him with a small bat and kicked him in the face.

"He was trying to get away," Angela Crump said.

Other motorists found Crump on the road outside his car unconscious.

"They left him there to die," she said.

Authorities are looking for a gold-colored, four-door sedan, Crump said. There are several businesses in the area with cameras but so far they have found nothing showing the incident, she said.

Plano police say they're following up on leads hoping more witnesses come forward with better descriptions of suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plano Police Department Investigations Division at 630-552-3121.
