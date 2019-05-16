u.s. & world

Man caught on camera stealing gumball machine from Utah doctor's office

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- A man was caught on camera smashing the window of a Utah doctor's office and stealing a large gumball machine.

The bizarre theft occurred overnight Monday at CopperView Medical Center in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City, local television station KSTU reported.

The gumball machine, a favorite among young patients, had been at the practice for nearly two decades and is worth about $1,000. The broken window will cost another $1,000 to repair.

"We had a toddler in here yesterday who kept coming up to the front desk almost in tears," Dr. Mary Tipton told KSTU.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, left the scene in a dark 2006 Chrysler 300 with sun damage to the roof. Anybody with information about the theft is asked to call South Jordan police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahbizarretheftu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Some Chicagoans call Trump immigration plan 'elitist'
Trump unveils immigration plan at White House
West Point to graduate its largest class of black women
VIDEO: Woman, daughter dragged down stairs during purse snatching
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in killing of pregnant woman, 19, on SW Side
LIVE Radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
Emanuel leaves office with mixed report card on education
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms expected Thursday night, cool on Friday
Some Chicagoans call Trump immigration plan 'elitist'
More honey, more problems
2 injured after car crashes into Evanston McDonald's
Show More
Former Las Vegas police officer sentenced to life in prison
Trump unveils immigration plan at White House
Gorillas go viral for human-like reaction to rain
71 percent of young people ineligible to join military: Pentagon
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
More TOP STORIES News