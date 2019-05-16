Man caught on camera stealing gumball machine from Utah doctor's office

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- A man was caught on camera smashing the window of a Utah doctor's office and stealing a large gumball machine.
The bizarre theft occurred overnight Monday at CopperView Medical Center in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City, local television station KSTU reported.
The gumball machine, a favorite among young patients, had been at the practice for nearly two decades and is worth about $1,000. The broken window will cost another $1,000 to repair.
"We had a toddler in here yesterday who kept coming up to the front desk almost in tears," Dr. Mary Tipton told KSTU.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, left the scene in a dark 2006 Chrysler 300 with sun damage to the roof. Anybody with information about the theft is asked to call South Jordan police.
