Texas man charged after death of his fiancée, days after proposing

HOUSTON, Texas -- According to authorities in Houston, Texas, Kendrick Atkins has been arrested and charged following the fatal shooting of his fiancée, Dominic Jefferson.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for surveillance video of the incident that happened around midnight Saturday in northwest Harris County.

Atkins turned himself in late Saturday morning, and after questioning he was arrested and charged.

Man accused of killing fiancee days after proposing: Family says

A spokesperson from the Houston Police Department Homicide Division released a statement, saying:

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at the above address and were advised a woman was shot following an argument with her boyfriend (Akins). A witness believed the victim's boyfriend fled the scene. However, the boyfriend returned and confronted a concerned citizen who attempted to assist the injured woman. The witness and concerned citizen stated the boyfriend fired another shot in the direction of the citizen, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Jefferson's family say Akins proposed on New Year's Eve after the couple dated for three months.
