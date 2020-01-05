Texas man charged after death of his fiancée, days after proposing

HOUSTON, Texas -- According to authorities in Houston, Texas, Kendrick Atkins has been arrested and charged following the fatal shooting of his fiancée, Dominic Jefferson.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for surveillance video of the incident that happened around midnight Saturday in northwest Harris County.Atkins turned himself in late Saturday morning, and after questioning he was arrested and charged.A spokesperson from the Houston Police Department Homicide Division released a statement, saying:Jefferson's family say Akins proposed on New Year's Eve after the couple dated for three months.