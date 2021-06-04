cold case

Charges filed, man arrested in girl's 1972 murder, assault, Naperville police announce

Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, of Minnesota has bond set at $10M
By
Charges filed in girl's 1972 Naperville murder, assault

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police announced charges were filed and a man was in custody in the 1972 homicide of a 15-year-old girl Friday morning.

Julie Ann Hanson's body was found in a cornfield near 87th Street and Modaff Road almost 50 years ago, on July 8, 1972.

Investigators said she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 36 times. She was last seen leaving her home on a bike, police said.

Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall and Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow said Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, of Mounds View, Minnesota was arrested Wednesday, and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the crime. The man was due in court Friday on extradition.

"Our department never in five decades gave up looking for Julie's killer," Marshall said.

Officials said the suspect was found using genealogy and DNA evidence but would not elaborate on the exact process used.

The man was a 27-year-old Naperville resident at the time of the crime and was working as a welder, officials said. He lived within a mile of the Hanson residence, police said.

"We have lived these crimes," Glasgow said, when discussing a string of young girls' deaths in the 1970s.

Marshall said Friday Hanson had borrowed her brother's bike to go to a baseball game that July day, but she never made it. She was reported missing, and her bike was later found on a gravel road near Knoch Knolls Road and 87th. Then officers found her body.

"This horrific crime has haunted this family, this community and this department for 49 years," Marshall said. "The investigation and resulting charges were truly a team effort that spanned decades, and I could not be more proud of the determination and resourcefulness of our investigators, both past and present, who never gave up on Julie."

Last year, Naperville officials announced that they had checked the DNA from Bruce Lindahl, who died while fatally stabbing another in Naperville in 1981, but that he was not a positive match for the Hanson case.

Lindahl's murder of Pamela Maurer of Woodridge in 1976 was similar to that of Hanson, so officials wanted to compare just in case, as authorities said Lindahl had multiple victims.

Whelpley's bond was set at $10 million.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

