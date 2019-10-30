Man charged in crash that killed Illinois Department of Transportation contractor in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Rolling Meadows man is facing felony charges after an Illinois Department of Transportation was struck and killed while working on the side of the road Sunday.
The crash occurred Sunday morning in northwest suburban Mount Prospect on Golf Road near Robert Drive.
A driver ran over cones that were in place to close the lane of eastbound Golf Road. They were supposed to make it safe for the landscaping crew contracted by IDOT to do their work, but it didn't stop the driver of a minivan from crashing into a sign and hitting two workers.
The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 67-year-old Roberto Orozco. A second worker was also struck and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Munkhbat Munkh Erdene is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the fatal crash.
Mount Prospect police said Erdene was driving the minivan and struck and killed Orozco
Scott's Law increased the penalties for drivers who hit someone in a construction zone or other area where workers are clearly identified. Many of these incidents are caused by drivers trying to multitask with cellphones while behind the wheel.
