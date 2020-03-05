Marine Corps veteran accused in fatal stabbing at Richard's Bar on West Side held without bail, judge rules

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced a first-degree murder charge against 30-year-old Thomas Tansey on Wednesday.
Tansey is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos outside Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21, prosecutors said.
According to police, Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, police said.
Last week, a Cook County judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant for Tansey, but he wasn't in police custody until Wednesday.
Police had arrested the 30-year-old at the scene but he was released without charges several days later.
