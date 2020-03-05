Marine Corps veteran accused in fatal stabbing at Richard's Bar on West Side held without bail, judge rules

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5986199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dina Paterimos, sister of Richard's Bar stabbing victim, Kenny Paterimos, says the familly is glad the murdered is in custody.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was killed outside of Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged in a deadly stabbing outside a bar on the city's Near West Side last month is being held without bail, a judge ruled Thursday.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced a first-degree murder charge against 30-year-old Thomas Tansey on Wednesday.Tansey is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos outside Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21, prosecutors said.According to police, Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, police said.Last week, a Cook County judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant for Tansey, but he wasn't in police custody until Wednesday.Police had arrested the 30-year-old at the scene but he was released without charges several days later.