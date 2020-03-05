Marine Corps veteran accused in fatal stabbing at Richard's Bar on West Side held without bail, judge rules

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged in a deadly stabbing outside a bar on the city's Near West Side last month is being held without bail, a judge ruled Thursday.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced a first-degree murder charge against 30-year-old Thomas Tansey on Wednesday.

WATCH: Sister of Richard's Bar stabbing victim speaks out
Tansey is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos outside Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21, prosecutors said.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was killed outside of Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.



According to police, Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, police said.

RELATED: Richard's Bar fatal stabbing suspect released without charges

Last week, a Cook County judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant for Tansey, but he wasn't in police custody until Wednesday.

RELATED: 'Let us in!': Tensions run high at vigil for Richard's Bar stabbing victim in River West, suspect still not in custody

Police had arrested the 30-year-old at the scene but he was released without charges several days later.

