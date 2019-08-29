Man charged in Joliet shooting that injured 2, including 1-year-old child

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 1-year-old child was among two people injured in a shooting in Joliet Tuesday, police said.Police said officers responded to the 1000-block of North Broadway Street at about 9:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired. They found a 19-year-old man and a 1-year-old child who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Police arrested Lavelle Barfield, 22, of Joliet following a brief foot chase from the 1100-block of Summit to the 1100-block of Cora a short time later. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.Barfield is being held at Will County Jail. An investigation into the motive for the shooting is ongoing.