Man charged in murder of CFD lieutenant's son Tyler Bernicky

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the murder of Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who was found stabbed to death next to a burning van in Chatham in June.
Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the early morning hours of June 15 in the 7900-block of South Ingleside Avenue. When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old dead on the ground with stab wounds to his chest and legs.
Investigators believe Bernicky's van was intentionally set on fire.
Ronald Franklin, 34, was arrested on Wednesday in the 1800-block of West Lake Street. Friday morning, police said Franklin has been charged with first degree murder and arson. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
