Man charged in murder of CFD lieutenant's son Tyler Bernicky

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the murder of Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who was found stabbed to death next to a burning van in Chatham in June.Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the early morning hours of June 15 in the 7900-block of South Ingleside Avenue. When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old dead on the ground with stab wounds to his chest and legs.Investigators believe Bernicky's van was intentionally set on fire.Ronald Franklin, 34, was arrested on Wednesday in the 1800-block of West Lake Street. Friday morning, police said Franklin has been charged with first degree murder and arson. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.