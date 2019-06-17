Police reviewing video of man found stabbed to death near burning van in Chatham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police investigators are looking at video from the area where a man was found stabbed to death next to his burning van.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire just before 6 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said. When they arrived, they found a Tyler Bernicky, 25, dead on the ground with several stab wounds to his chest and legs.

His maroon van was on fire in the rear of the building, police said.

Bernicky is the son of a lieutenant in the Chicago Fire Department.

Investigators say they believe Bernicky's van was intentionally set on fire.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

