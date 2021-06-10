Man charged in Near West Side hit-and-run that left girl, 1, dead, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10703933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago philanthropist, Early Walker, announced a $5,000 reward Thursday afternoon for information concerning the person responsible for killing a 1-year-old girl.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Near West Side thatDamien Davis faces charges of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license, speeding 35-plus mph over the speed limit, disregarding a traffic light and other traffic violations after 1-year-old Jamyah Harris was killed in a hit-and-run crash May 27.It happened in the 300-block of South Western Avenue just after midnight.Chicago police said a black Chrysler 300 was driving north on Western, when the driver rear-ended a black Toyota sedan that was double-parked on the street.CPD said the Chrysler continued driving, and struck several parked cars, before the driver, who police said is Davis, jumped out and ran.A 1-year-old girl, later identified as Jamyah Harris, who was sitting in the front seat of the Toyota with her mother, was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.Davis was arrested just after 11:45 a.m. Wednesday by the USMS Great Lakes Regional Task Force in the same block where he lives, Chicago police said.Rachel Harris recalled how she would do anything for her only granddaughter."We bought her anything and everything. We just spoiled her," she said.Jamyah's mother, 18-year-old Ahmaya Miles, and another passenger in the car refused medical treatment on the scene. It is all too much for Miles. She listened as her mother described her only grandchild. The family wants justice for the toddler.Chicago philanthropist Early Walker announced a $5,000 reward for information concerning the person responsible for killing Harris. Walker also said his organization will be covering the family's funeral expenses for baby Harris."This is not just a simple hit-and-run. You killed a 1-year-old child," Walker said. "This should be on every Chicagoan's radar to assist with this investigation. I'm hopeful that with the reward money, phones will begin to ring within the offices of the Chicago Police Department."Witnesses, who did not want to give their names, said one of the women took the baby into one of the units in a nearby apartment complex after the crash but before ambulances arrived.Witnesses said they were horrified by what they saw.Some neighbors heard the crash just before police said the driver of the Chrysler jumped out of the car and ran off.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating and reviewed surveillance video from the area.Davis is due in court Thursday.