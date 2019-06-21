Man charged with murder for fatal Walgreens shooting of woman suspected of shoplifting in Belmont Cragin

Louis Hicks Jr. of Chicago has been charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of false personation of an officer, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.
Police said he was arrested at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday night after being identified as the person who shot and killed a 46-year-old woman inside a Walgreens in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said he turned himself into police.
According to police, the woman, identified as Sircie Varnado, was suspected of shoplifting at the store.
Varnado, who was suspected of shoplifting feminine care products, was confronted by a store manager. Police said the suspect showed up to the store armed with a gun after the store manager called him to help out with a possible shoplifting situation.
When he walked into the store, he confronted Varnado and the two got into a physical fight. Police said the suspect pulled out a gun, shot her in the face and killed her. Varnado was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Officials said Hicks is considered an "unofficial security guard" at that Walgreens location and does have a valid FOID card and concealed carry license.
Varnardo's family said he should have never been involved in the incident.
"There were many ways he could have apprehended her without shooting her in the face," said Maria Reed, the victim's sister.
The man fled the scene in a blue or black Ford SUV. Sources said the suspect has a lengthy criminal history and was arrested last July for impersonating a federal agent.
A Walgreens spokesperson said the Deerfield-based company is cooperating with the police investigation.
"We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve," the company said in a statement.