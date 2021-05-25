CTA Blue Line train strikes, critically injures man who fell on tracks on West Side

[Major Delays] Some Blue Line trains are running with residual delays after an earlier medical emergency on the tracks at Cicero. Service is resuming. — cta (@cta) May 25, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured after he fell on the CTA Blue Line tracks and was struck by a train on the West Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The 58-year-old man was on the Blue Line platform at the Cicero station when he stumbled and fell on the northbound tracks at about 3:11 a.m., police said. He was then struck by a train and was critically injured.The incident disrupted CTA Blue Line service Tuesday morning. The Blue Line was temporarily suspended service between Pulaski and Forest Park. Trains began running again with residual delays around 6 a.m.