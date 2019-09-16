Man critically injured after SUV crashes into Old Town building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 44-year-old man was critically injured after the SUV he was driving slammed into a building in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The crash occurred at about 9:55 p.m. as a 44-year-old man was driving an Audi SUV in the 1200-block of North Halsted Street.

Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a light pole before hitting the side of the Kingsbury Auto Spa.

The driver was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.
