expressway shooting

Man critically wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on Chicago's West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning.

It happened as the victim was heading westbound around 2:30 a.m. along the outbound lanes at the Austin Boulevard off ramp, according to Illinois State Police.

Shots were fired from another vehicle, police said.

Video from the scene showed several bullet holes on the side of the car as police investigated.

The man was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, according to police.

The victim of the shooting has been taken to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoexpressway shootingchicago shootingman injuredgun violencechicago violenceman shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
3 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, crash
ISP investigating Dan Ryan shooting near 35th Street
Woman hurt in I-80/94 road rage shooting in Lake County, IN
2nd person of interest in Jaslyn Adams murder in custody following standoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old killed in Lawndale shooting
Car tears up Jackson Park golf course: VIDEO
When do student loan payments restart?
Microsoft CEO responds to news of Bill Gates' affair with employee
Man with long gun in Loop charged for violent attacks
2 planes make contact at Midway airport
Hundreds march in downtown Chicago Palestine rally
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Saturday
Boy, 6, recovering after shot in head by stray bullet, family calls to end gun violence
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot
Here's what to expect on the 'American Idol' finale
Amber Alert cancelled for 9-year-old in downstate Wayne County
More TOP STORIES News