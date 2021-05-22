Man critically wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning.It happened as the victim was heading westbound around 2:30 a.m. along the outbound lanes at the Austin Boulevard off ramp, according to Illinois State Police.Shots were fired from another vehicle, police said.Video from the scene showed several bullet holes on the side of the car as police investigated.The man was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, according to police.The victim of the shooting has been taken to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition.No one is in custody.