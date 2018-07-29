Man dies after falling off jet ski in Lake Michigan

A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan where he fell off a jet ski Saturday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan where he fell off a jet ski Saturday night.

Fire officials said the man was partying when he fell off a jet ski. He was under the water for about 15 minutes when emergency crews pulled him out near the 59th Street Harbor.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. The victim is believed to be around 50 years of age. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Officials said he wasn't wearing a life jacket. In a tweet, the fire department urged jet ski users to wear life jackets.
