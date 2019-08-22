Man dies in Lake Michigan trying to save girl near 31st Street Beach, police say

UPDATE/ Despite the best efforts of Park District Lifeguards and CFD responding members, the adult victim from the 31 st beach rescue has passed away at Mercy Hospital. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 22, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: The Chicago Police Department cautions residents when visiting the lakefront due to strong currents and elevated water levels. Today, a female victim was swept into the lake while standing on the breaking wall, and a male victim was pulled out unresponsive. pic.twitter.com/XeOHgo372J — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 22, 2019

Dangerous/life threatening swimming conditions will continue at #LakeMichigan beaches thru early Friday evening, with wave heights 3-6 feet. Conditions will improve for Saturday. If visiting a beach, stay out of the water!



More info: https://t.co/s526JZS0b4 #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/5zIOkmq4hh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 22, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan unresponsive near 31st Street Beach Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.Chicago police said the man jumped into the water after an 11-year-old girl standing on a cement break wall was swept into the lake by strong waves."I see a little girl saying, 'Help, help, help,'" said London Young-Betz, a witness.Young-Betz's husband, Richard, said, "There was a guy on the ledge. He went down and didn't come up for two minutes."The couple said lifeguards sprinted across the sand and into the water fast enough to pull the young girl from the surf.They dialed 911 in panic after watching the man go under the water for several minutes.Witnesses said rescuers dragged the man to the beach and struggled to save him."It was one of the worst things I ever saw in my life," said Richard Betz.Both the man and the girl were transported to Mercy Hospital, according to officials.The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, despite best efforts from doctors, lifeguards and first responders, fire officials said in a tweet.The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital in good condition.Chicago police have set up an area near the scene to tell people to stay away from the water, even though beaches are currently closed. Police also warned about Lake Michigan's strong currents and elevated water levels on Twitter.The National Weather Service Chicago tweeted Thursday that dangerous and life-threatening swimming conditions will continue at Lake Michigan beaches through early Friday evening, with waves reaching up to 6 feet high.