Man fatally shot near Archer Heights Starbucks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed outside an Archer Heights Starbucks Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The man was standing on the sidewalk around 12:45 a.m. in the 4700-block of South Cicero Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots, police said.The man was shot multiple times in the chest and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.