Man fatally struck on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Lake Shore Drive in the city's Uptown neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said at about 8:46 p.m. a 26-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Wilson Avenue. Officers responded to the 4600-block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where their condition is stable.

Police said there is no crosswalk on these lanes of Lake Shore Drive and citations are not being issued at this time.

Major Accidents is investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
