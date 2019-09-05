Man found shot in Maywood forest preserve, death investigated as homicide

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Maywood police and Cook County Forest Preserve police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot in the Maywood Grove Forest Preserve as a homicide.
Forest preserve officials said the Hispanic man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 2:15 p.m.
Police initially responded to reports of a body found in a wooded area north of Lake Street on Des Plaines.
Police have not released any further details. An investigation is ongoing.
