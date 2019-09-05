Man found shot in Maywood forest preserve, death investigated as homicide

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Maywood police and Cook County Forest Preserve police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot in the Maywood Grove Forest Preserve as a homicide.

Forest preserve officials said the Hispanic man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 2:15 p.m.

Police initially responded to reports of a body found in a wooded area north of Lake Street on Des Plaines.

Police have not released any further details. An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maywoodcook county forest preserveshomicide investigationman shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears, Packers kick off NFL's 100th season Thursday at Soldier Field
Property taxes, rent could rise due to Obama Center: Report
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Prosecutors still reviewing murder charges against 5 teens
Football fans flock to Indiana casinos for sports betting
Teachers threaten strike despite raise offer from city
Woman pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach
Show More
14 sue Lyft, claim they were raped or sexually assaulted by drivers
St. Rita High School football takes on Richards High School in Week 2
Animals find refuge in Chicago from Hurricane Dorian
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, showers overnight
'Like zombies': Hurricane Dorian victims face heartbreak and loss
More TOP STORIES News