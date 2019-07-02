Ohio man killed by firework in front of small children, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A fireworks accident has one Ohio community mourning the loss of a beloved neighbor.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, WTOL reports.

According to police, 61-year-old Floyd Temple was lighting large fireworks in his front yard when he lit one facing the wrong way.

Police say the mortar firework hit him in the chest and he died instantly.

Neighbors and witnesses say Temple was setting off fireworks all day for neighborhood kids, and the accident happened in front of small children.

"It went off and his chest exploded, and [the kids]ran over to my house and told me about it. That's when police showed up," said neighbor Rick Tuggle.

Neighbors say Temple was a well-known and loved man who got along with everyone and loved to set off fireworks for everyone to hear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyu.s. & worldfireworks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The Bean,' Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody
Woman fatally struck by Metra train in Cary
3 charged after stolen car crashes into bus shelter in Jeffrey Manor, killing man
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Grandma and Grandpa share their secrets to long-lasting love
Researchers announce breakthrough in HIV research
US, England to face off in World Cup semifinals Tuesday
Show More
Paying for college one cheesecake at a time
Police: Homeless man raped teen in tent behind church
Drivers can pay parking tickets by donating school supplies
See the best, worst places to celebrate 4th of July
Trader Joe's, Green Giant and Signature Farms vegetables recalled
More TOP STORIES News