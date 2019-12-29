Community searches for man, 47, missing from Englewood for nearly 2 weeks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A search is underway for a Chicago man who hasn't been seen for nearly two weeks.Family, friends and volunteers were out searching Saturday for 47-year-old Joseph Clopton in Englewood, where he was last seen on December 16."We just want him home. Somebody knows something. We're out here just trying to get him home safely," said Clopton's wife, Rhonda.A group of the concerned prayed before concentrating their efforts by his Englewood home near 66th and Justine Avenue."He don't never be missing like, he don't never go days without talking to us," said Clopton's son, Jerome.Nicknamed "Slow" or "Motion" because he did everything in his own time, Joseph Clopton is described as a black male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a black Gucci skull cap with green and red trim, a black Columbia jacket, blue jeans, and black Timberland boots, police said.He was last seen driving a 2003 maroon Dodge four-door pickup truck with the Illinois license plate "BT68436.""Motion, we're looking for you. We love you. We're not going to stop looking for you," said family friend Aleta Clark.They're offering a $5,000 reward for his safe return."So we're just asking for anybody to come forth, anything you know, a hint, information, you can call us anonymously," said Myira Eatman, Clopton's daughter.While investigators hope nearby security camera will generate some leads, the missing man's family fears he's met with some sort of foul play.Anyone with information about Clopton's whereabouts is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274, or to call 911.