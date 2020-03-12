70-year-old man shot following argument after minor car accident on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot after he was involved in a minor accident on the West Side Thursday night, police said.

The 70-year-old man hit another driver near Cicero and Harrison.

The man allegedly started arguing with the other driver and was shot in the leg while trying to run away.

The shooter is not in custody.
