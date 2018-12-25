Man throws 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1 of them

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago man threw two dogs off a second-floor balcony in West Town, killing one of them, police said.

The incident happened Monday night while the man was fighting with his wife, police said. The wife, a 55-year-old woman, told police that she and her husband had gotten into a fight in their car and that he slapped her twice. The argument continued outside the woman's home on West Grand Avenue after they got out of the car, police said.

"You love those dogs more than you love me," police say the man told his wife. "I'm going to kill those dogs."

The 51-year-old man then allegedly grabbed the woman's keys, went inside the home and threw the two dogs off a second-floor balcony, police said.

One of the dogs, a 17-year-old Chihuahua, was found dead when police arrived about 9:10 p.m. The other dog ran away and has not been located, police said.

The man remained in custody Tuesday morning. Charges were pending.
