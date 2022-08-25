Manny's deli celebrates 80th anniversary with new smoked pastrami sandwich

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new smoked pastrami sandwich is on the menu at Manny's!
The legendary Ashkenazi Jewish deli is celebrating 80 years.
"The 80" is the first sandwich in Manny's history to feature a smoked version.
During the pandemic, deli staff got to experiment with smoked meats which lead to the sandwich's creation.
Manny's is offering it up for half price during an all-day anniversary celebration on Tuesday.
Third-generation owner Dan Raskin said this anniversary is special after the challenges of the past few years and wants to show appreciation for the restaurant's fans with a ticket-free event.
"Honestly, with the last few years, we needed a lot of love from our customers to make sure we made it through," says Raskin. "We're excited to be able to celebrate with everybody."