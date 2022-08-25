WATCH LIVE

Manny's deli celebrates 80th anniversary with new smoked pastrami sandwich

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Table via WLS logo
13 minutes ago
Manny's deli now has a smoked pastrami sandwich to mark the Chicago restaurant's 80th anniversary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new smoked pastrami sandwich is on the menu at Manny's!

The legendary Ashkenazi Jewish deli is celebrating 80 years.

"The 80" is the first sandwich in Manny's history to feature a smoked version.

During the pandemic, deli staff got to experiment with smoked meats which lead to the sandwich's creation.

Manny's is offering it up for half price during an all-day anniversary celebration on Tuesday.

Third-generation owner Dan Raskin said this anniversary is special after the challenges of the past few years and wants to show appreciation for the restaurant's fans with a ticket-free event.

"Honestly, with the last few years, we needed a lot of love from our customers to make sure we made it through," says Raskin. "We're excited to be able to celebrate with everybody."

