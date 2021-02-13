Mardi Gras drinks, food offered by Heaven on Seven help revelers celebrate at home

The Mardi Gras menu is available Saturday and on Mardi Gras, Tuesday, and chef Jimmy Bannos joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about it.
The food options include your favorite Cajun and Creole dishes, like gumbo, jambalaya and Etouffee.
RELATED: 'House floats' take over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
Party packages feed two people. They cost $150 for three quarts of anything on the menu, plus a mini King Cake and 32 ounces of the restaurant's signature Hurricane drink. Without the drinks, the meal runs $125.
You can still order food on Tuesday morning.
Heaven on Seven is located in Chicago's Loop, at 111 N. Wabash Ave.