Margie's Candies owner Dr. Paul Poulos dies at age 86

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Peter Poulos, owner of famous Chicago ice cream shop Margie's Candies, died at the age of 86.

Poulos died in Evanston on April 26, according to his obituary, surrounded by his family.

Poulos was born in Chicago on September 2, 1936. His grandfather founded Margie's Candies, at Armitage and Western, in 1921, and his father George took it over in 1933 at which time it was renamed Margie's Candies after Dr. Poulous' mother.

When Margie Poulous died in 1995, Dr. Poulos officially took over the business.

Since its founding, Margie's has become a landmark at the corner of Bucktown, Logan Square and Humboldt Park, and has had customers ranging from Al Capone to the Beatles and more.

Poulos is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

The ice cream shop is staying in the family and will continue to operate as normal.