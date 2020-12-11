Ready to Work

Mariano's hiring 500 people to work in Chicagoland grocery stores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They're the frontline workers you might see every week stocking grocery store shelves and bagging your items at the checkout line. If you're Ready to Work, Mariano's is hiring hundreds of people in the Chicago area right now.

They're hard working. Dedicated. And they're here for you during a world-wide pandemic.

"I'm gonna steal this line from the Marines. The few, the proud, the essential workers," said Mariano's employee Sal Ahmed.

Ahmed used to manage a restaurant, but had to find new work because of the pandemic. He is just one of the grocery store workers now on the frontlines of a health crisis keeping you fully stocked and far from famine.

"It makes me proud. It makes me count my blessings every day that I have an opportunity to be able to provide resources to my family and also help the community at the same time and get paid for it," he said.

Right now Mariano's has opportunity. They're hiring 500 people in the Chicago area at all 44 locations for full and part-time work, with benefits, and no experience necessary for entry level positions.

"We're definitely looking for individuals that really want to serve customers to provide an essential service at this time and really make a difference in the community that we all live in," said Mariano's Director Strategic Brand Development Amanda Puck.

And Mariano's said it's working to protect its employees and customers. There are social distance markers at least 6 feet apart throughout the store and at check out isles. At the register, there are plastic shields up, and employees wipe down surfaces as soon as they're used. Plus Mariano's provides PPE to all of their employees and do temperature checks at the start of their shift.

Next time you see a your neighborhood grocer, thank them. It makes a difference.

"That thank you from the customer. Telling you thank you, thank you for your service. Thank you for helping us," Ahmed said. It's what brings him joy.

If you'd like to apply for a job at Mariano's, you can do so here: jobs.kroger.com
