Marijuana stolen from Midway Airport cannabis amnesty box, police say

A Cannabis Amnesty Box. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person stole marijuana from an amnesty box at Midway Airport on Monday, Chicago police said.

The individual reached into a temporary cannabis amnesty box at about 6:03 p.m. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The Chicago Department of Aviation installed 12 temporary boxes at O'Hare and Midway since marijuana was legalized on January 1.

"Cannabis Amnesty Boxes have been placed at Chicago's airports so travelers have the opportunity to ensure compliance with federal law, as well as the local laws at their destination," said Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi."Tampering with them, or attempting to remove anything placed inside, is a crime, and detectives are investigating this matter. In the meantime, new, permanent theft prevention boxes are expected to replace the temporary ones in the coming weeks, making them more secure and preventing anyone from further accessing materials dropped inside."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomidway airportmarijuanaair travelmedical marijuanamidway airport
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman diagnosed with coronavirus, 2nd case in US
Great Lakes Naval Station lockdown: Gate runner was employee
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Man shot, killed at Walgreens drive-thru in Chatham
New development brings affordable housing, innovation to Maywood
Car title transfer issues can lead to repossession, even when buying from licensed dealer
Woman robbed while clearing snow from car in Belmont Cragin
Show More
State launches program ensuring legal rights to under-served, first in Midwest
Trump, a late convert to cause, to join anti-abortion rally
Chicago Weather: Rain to transition to snow Friday evening
Dog with special needs finds perfect match after being adopted, returned 3 times
Missing Crown Point teen mom, baby found: police
More TOP STORIES News