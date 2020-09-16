Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage, police say

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Markham police said a man has been charged after bringing dismembered human remains in luggage he brought with him from Kentucky to visit relatives.Police said the man took a Greyhound bus from Kentucky to Chicago "a few days ago" where he was picked up by relatives and taken back to their home near 164th and Wood in Markham. His family told police he had several pieces of luggage with him that he was very protective over.After arriving, the man's relatives said he kept asking them for clothing, which they found odd because he had his bags but never opened them.Police said Tuesday morning the man left his relatives' home and went to the Markham Public Library. While there, a curious relative opened one of the bags and found body parts inside. The family called police, who discovered more human remains in the other bags.Police arrested the man at the library, and took him in for questioning.Police identified the suspect Melvin Martin Jr., 30, and said he is being charged as a fugitive fleeing prosecution. An extradition hearing will be held and he will be taken back to Kentucky for prosecution, police said.Police said the victim is from Louisville, Ky., and that the incident began as a domestic assault that then resulted in her death. Police said Martin dismembered the body, waited at least 30 days, then took some of the remains to Markham in a suitcase, a tote and possibly another bag. Some bags contained internal organs, and among the body parts brought to Illinois was the victim's head, police said.The entire body was not taken to Markham, police said. After his arrest, police said Martin gave Kentucky police the location of the victim's upper torso, which was located in a park near where she lived with the suspect Wednesday afternoon.Law enforcement from Louisville traveled to Markham to interview the suspect, police said. Martin is cooperating with law enforcement, according to police.Police said there is no danger to the residents of Markham, and that this was an isolated incident.Markham police said they are working with federal law enforcement and police in Kentucky, and have identified the remains as a woman whose identity they have not yet released pending notification of next of kin and positive identification through dental records.