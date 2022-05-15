recall

Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies due to metal strands

The company says there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies due to metal strands

Mars Wrigley in the U.S. and Canada has issued a voluntary recall of several gummy candies.

The company says there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag.

The recall includes certain varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver Gummies.

Mars Wrigley did not specify how many units of candy might be affected.

So far, no reports of injuries or illness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsrecallcandy
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Congress opens investigation into baby formula shortage: Exclusive
Why homemade baby formula could be dangerous
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Grieving mom speaks out after Congress passes ban on inclined sleepers
TOP STORIES
Chicago 'Bean' shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed, in Loop, including teen boy
CPD officer to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
28 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Gonzalo Lopez escape: $50K reward for TX prisoner who stole bus
A total blood moon eclipse is happening this weekend: How to watch
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Plane crash Haulover bridge: Aircraft hits SUV while crashing
Show More
Child killed in Skokie apartment shooting ID'd, ME says
Oak Park families' bank accounts drained by mysterious withdrawals
3 found dead at North Side living center; CFD cooling building
Dad returns 4 missing Chicago kids he allegedly hid from mother: CPD
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, showers late on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News