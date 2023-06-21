Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman share on-screen chemistry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Secret Invasion" is a new Marvel series that just started streaming on Disney Plus Wednesday.

Nick Fury is back to try and save the Earth from shape-shifting Skrulls!

Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman joined ABC7 to share more about their rip-roaring adventures!

"It's grown up dress up," Jackson said. "Go out and play with your friends and see how much fun you can have.

RELATED | Nick Fury finally gets solo project in Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Secret Invasion'

Colman, who plays Sonya Falsworth, is a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"To work with actors who give you what you give them, you sort of want to high five the air at the end of the day," Colman said.

The series plays out like a major motion picture, with all the bells and whistles and action sequences.

Jackson has an executive producer credit for the series in addition to starring as Nick Fury.

"There were ways I was able to use my influence to shape the story in another way," Jackson said. "Don (Cheadle) and I were sitting there having a conversation about power and what it takes, especially for people who look like us to get that power, and what we need to do to hold onto it and help a brother out... that whole thing."

The actors reflected on meeting each other before beginning filming together.

"I was nervous about my first day and so excited to meet Sam," Colman said. "He just put a big hand on my shoulder and said 'we're gonna have so much fun.'"

Jackson shared his admiration for his new co-star.

"Sometimes you can't believe your luck, you watch somebody work and you go, 'wow, look at that, I believe every second of that performance,'" Jackson said. "Then, all of the sudden, they tell you, 'you're going to work with that person.' Okay! I wanna be in a room with somebody who's that good. I gotta be on it."

Marvel fans can expect to see Jackson and Colman's on-screen chemistry shine as the rivalry between Fury and Falsworth unfolds in the six-episode series.

"I looked at Olivia and she looked at me and she knew, it's going to be a good day," Jackson said. "It's like we were liquid. We got poured into a glass, and we mixed. It was awesome."

Disney is the parent company of this station.