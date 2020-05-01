Chicago Art Institute lion statue has face mask stolen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A face mask that was put on one of the iconic lion statues outside the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen by a pair of thieves Thursday night.The face masks were just put on the lion statues on Thursday outside the Art Institute, which is closed because of the pandemic.A security guard told police that at about 10:55 p.m. he saw two male suspects get out of a black, four-door Chevrolet sedan in the 100-block of South Michigan Avenue. The guard said they climbed the statue, cut the Chicago face mask and then fled the scene.No one is in custody.