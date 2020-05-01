coronavirus chicago

Chicago Art Institute lion statue has face mask stolen

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A Chicago Flag face mask on one of the lion statues outside the Art Institute of Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A face mask that was put on one of the iconic lion statues outside the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen by a pair of thieves Thursday night.

The face masks were just put on the lion statues on Thursday outside the Art Institute, which is closed because of the pandemic.

A security guard told police that at about 10:55 p.m. he saw two male suspects get out of a black, four-door Chevrolet sedan in the 100-block of South Michigan Avenue. The guard said they climbed the statue, cut the Chicago face mask and then fled the scene.

No one is in custody.
