Matt Berry earns first Emmy nomination for 'What We Do in the Shadows'

"What We Do in the Shadows" star Matt Berry receives first Emmy nomination for his role as "Laszlo Cravensworth." The show is nominated for eight Emmys including Outstanding Comedy.

LOS ANGELES -- The gothic vampire comedy, "What We Do in the Shadows" is nominated for eight Emmys this year including Outstanding Comedy Series.

The FX show also earned nominations for writing, production design, editing, sound mixing, stunt coordination, costumes, and for lead actor, Matt Berry.

His nomination for playing "Laszlo Cravensworth" is the first ever acting nomination for the series.

On The Red Carpet spoke with Berry about the success of the show at San Diego Comic-Con.

"Everyone does really work hard on it," he said. "It's the best sets I've ever stepped on, the best costumes I've ever worn. All of it such a, you know high standard."

Like Berry, Mark Proksch, who plays energy vampire "Colin Robinson" in the series, attended Disney FYC Fest where he told us he's grateful for the show's acknowledgement.

"We put a lot of work into this. It's a lot of late nights," he said. "We're filming in Toronto in the middle of the winter. So, it's nice to at least be in the conversation for all the hard work you put in.

You can stream all five seasons of "What We Do in the Shadows" on Hulu.

