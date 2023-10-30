The world is paying tribute to Matthew Perry who was found dead at his home in Los Angeles at age 54.

'Friends' stars react to Matthew Perry's death: 'We are all so utterly devastated'

LOS ANGELES -- The cast of "Friends" have broken their silence about the death of actor Matthew Perry.

In a statement, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc wrote: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement adds. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Matthew Perry remembered: Hollywood community pays tribute to late 'Friends' star

Perry died Saturday at his home in the Los Angeles area. He was 54.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene.

The coroner's office is listing Perry's cause of death only as "deferred" for now until toxicology tests are completed, which could take weeks.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved actor who portrayed Chandler Bing on the decade-long run of the popular NBC sitcom. "Friends."

After the show ended Perry transitioned to a film career with features such as "The Whole Nine Yards" and "Fools Rush In."

He also documented his struggles with substance abuse, which led to personal health crises, but has said he was sober in recent years. He released a memoir last year titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."