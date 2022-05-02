star wars

How did May the 4th become 'Star Wars' Day? What to know about origins of galaxy-wide celebration

Oddly enough, the origins of 'May the 4th Be With You' are tied to the 1979 election of Britain's Margaret Thatcher.
EMBED <>More Videos

Star Wars super fan's collection took decades to build!

LOS ANGELES -- This week, "Star Wars" fans will celebrate the beloved franchise's biggest day of the year in galaxies near and far.

May 4, or, "May the 4th Be With You," marks a celebration of all things "Star Wars."

As most fans know, the fourth day in May became "Star Wars" Day because of the turn of phrase, "May the force be with you," used by Jedi masters in the movies.

MORE: What happens during your 2-night voyage on Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

A two night-stay on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be unlike anything Disney has ever done before. And we got to check it out ourselves.



The classic slogan was originally flip-flopped in 1978 to great others on Fourth of July, according to Lucasfilm.

The next year, May 4 became the fandom's unofficial holiday after Margaret Thatcher won the election to become Britain's first female prime minister.

To celebrate her victory, her party took a half-page advertisement in the May 4, 1979, issue of The London Evening News that read, "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!"

WATCH: How to become a real-life Jedi
EMBED More News Videos

Calling all padawans! Take this class and become a real-life Jedi.



Since "May the 4th Be With You" doesn't carry the same witty punch when translated into other languages, "Star Wars Day" has been adopted to establish a global meaning for the annual worldwide celebration.

It was unofficially observed for decades until 2019, when California lawmakers voted to declare May 4 "Star Wars Day" in recognition of Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge opening.

May is a notable month for the popular franchise: The original "Star Wars" premiered on May 25, 1977, and its creator, George Lucas, celebrates his birthday on May 14.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneylucasfilmtrailersdisney+ streaming servicestar warsotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
May the 4th: Submit your Star Wars costume photos here
Special-effects artist reveals her out-of-this-world design secrets
How to become a real-life Jedi
TOP STORIES
32 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Woman killed in River North shooting during confrontation: family
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
2 men shot in Loop near Chicago Theatre, police say
CFD battles 2 Back of the Yards fires; arson investigation underway
DoorDasher saves woman's life while delivering pizza
Naomi Judd honored by daughters at Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony
Show More
Mayor Lori Lightfoot leaves Board of Education seat empty
'Moulin Rouge! cancels performance after nearby Loop 'disturbance'
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
Hundreds join May Day rally in West Loop, call for immigration reform
Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
More TOP STORIES News