Police still searching for Mayfair Mall shooter who injured 8 in Wauwatosa

Shopper recounts Wisconsin mall shooting

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WLS) -- Police said Saturday that they're still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people, including a teen."Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from [Friday's] shooting at Mayfair Mall," the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet Saturday. Police also asked anyone who witnessed the shooting Friday to contact them.Wauwatosa police say they began receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting incident just before 3 p.m. Friday."We dropped to the ground and ran in the opposite direction and found a stairwell nearby," one witness said."Everybody started screaming, and like I saw a lot of people running, so I ducked. I was in shock, so I ducked, and then I ran," said Blanca De Los Reyes, mall employee.Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing Friday evening. He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that extent of the victims' injuries was unknown."Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s," Weber told reporters. "Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect."Police also said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation and was not a random act.Authorities said the mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight.Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis R. McBride issued a statement Saturday:The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.