Schaumburg mayor demands barriers at Woodfield Mall after SUV crashes through storefront

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Schaumburg's mayor is demanding that all Woodfield Mall entrances have protective barriers after an SUV crashed into a storefront and navigated through the shopping center on Friday.

The vehicle entered the mall by Sears and then drove into the common area, sending frightened shoppers scurrying Friday afternoon, according to Schaumburg police.

Witnesses said the car eventually crashed into a pillar, just barely missing a group of children.

"Almost hit a bunch of kids on a little train," said witness Anthony Uchick, who was inside the mall at the time. "Crashed into Forever 21 and his front bumper ended up being in front of where Forever 21 is."

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody Friday. Police said Saturday that the man remains in custody and was taken to AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute for treatment.

The duration of the man's treatment is unknown, but no charges will be authorized until his release, police said.

Three people were transported with very minor injuries, Schaumburg police said. No major injuries were reported, and police said no one was hurt by being struck by the car itself.

All of the mall's entrances have barriers, called bollards, but the anchor stores such as Sears, Macy's and JCPenney do not.

Woodfield Mall officials said the Sears property is owned by the department store company, leaving the decision on whether to have bollards up to them.

A Sears representative wasn't immediately available for comment Sunday.

For now, the doors of the Sears entrance are boarded up, but the mall has since reopened.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.
