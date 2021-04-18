Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses social media rumors saying she will "continue to serve" Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was trending on social media for part of the weekend over what she called "homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors" on Twitter.

"It's shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Activists have renewed calls for Lightfoot to resign after bodycam video showing the fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released last week.

Sunday morning, Lightfoot posted a series of tweets to her personal Twitter account addressing unsubstantiated rumors that she would resign as Chicago mayor Sunday morning.



The tweets read:

"Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash. Seriously, though-our city doesn't have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day.

It's shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth.

If people hadn't noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER. This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person.

Anyone who wants to work with me to make progress, I'm ready. Even if we don't always see eye to eye, if you actually love this city and want to be part of making it better, let's do the work.

The rest of you, get out of the way.

I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people's work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work.

P.S. - I did not move into a fantasy castle in Sauganash. Enjoy your Sunday."
