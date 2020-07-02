Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces safety plan for July 4th weekend

With high temperatures predicted throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend, police will likely have their hands full.
CPD has already said it plans to put around 1,200 extra officers on the street starting Thursday night through Sunday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about the city's holiday safety plan Thursday afternoon.
"This has got to be an all-hands-on-deck approach to community," Mayor Lightfoot said. "It's not just on the police department. Not just on the fire department. Not just on elected officials. All of us have to embrace our notion of community and think about what we can do, each of us in our own way, to make our communities safe and healthy and vibrant."
Lightfoot implored those thinking of picking up an illegal firearm to, "find your humanity. You will think about the sanctity of life. Before you pick up a firearm and pull the trigger, aiming for somebody else, think about the number of children that have been killed just in the last two weeks, a one year old, a three year old, a thirteen year old, a ten year old...families that will be forever shattered. Families that will not recover."
The mayor said her office would be working with community groups to reduce violence, including the use of a violence reduction dashboard.
Police said the officers will be placed in hot spots prone to violence across the city.
CPD Superintendent David Brown said the department will participate in a series of "hit the hood" events to provide peaceful opportunities to celebrate the holiday weekend.
Superintendent Brown also said there would be foot patrols across all neighborhoods.
Mayor Lightfoot said she is standing behind a decision by Brown to sweep young people off drug corners.
The mayor said gangs are putting kids out on the streets to do their dirty work.
The ACLU is criticizing the plan to sweep those corners but the Mayor Lightfoot is not changing her mind.
"If any civil liberties group has a problem with people who are killing our people over drug spots, let's have a conversation because you need to have your attitude readjusted," Lightfoot said.
Seven children under the age of 18 have been killed in shootings across the city in the last two weeks.
Meanwhile, Alderman Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward and a group called "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" announced that they have assembled several security companies and violence prevention organizations to monitor the streets throughout the holiday weekend and work in tandem with the Chicago Police Department.
They would provide extra sets of eyes and ears, but they would not intervene.
"1 and we wanna make newsworthy news this weekend," said Alderman Coleman. "No homicides! And we can't police our way out of this Amen? We cannot police our way out of this we are not gonna let this fall on 7th District Englewood's shoulders."
"We are fed up," said Early Walker, president of I'm Telling, Don't Shoot." "We're tired so these group of business owners have correlated together and we are just pretty much showing the community that we care as well."
The family of one-year-old Sincere Gaston was also at the news conference urging the city to stay peaceful.
The child was killed while riding in a car with his mother last weekend in the Englewood neighborhood. In recent weeks, several children have either been hurt or killed in shootings.
"I'm Telling, Don't Shoot,"which is made up of business owners fed up with the violence, has offered a 25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Gaston case.
The founder of the organization is also paying for the child's funeral expenses.
Ten-year-old Lena Nunez was shot and killed while visiting her uncle's home in Logan Square Saturday night.
Mayor Lightfoot called on members of the community to step up and do their part to prevent violence as well.
"I need the moms on the block, I need the block club presidents, I need the members of the faith community, I need the people who are doing street intervention and I need families, I need families to do their part as well," Lightfoot implored.
Chicago saw a sharp rise in murders and shooting last month, raising more concerns about what could be ahead for the holiday weekend.
WATCH: Chicago shootings, murders spike in June 2020
After a deadly June, Chicago is now on pace for over 750 murders in 2020.
"The status quo obviously is not working," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "I don't want to wake up again and hear more news of another child who lost their life to gun violence."
Through the end of June, murders in Chicago were up 34% from this point a year ago. Shootings have increased by 45%.